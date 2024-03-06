Senegal MPs debates bill to free opposition supporters

Senegalese MPs are debating an amnesty bill which includes plans to free opposition supporters who have been imprisoned in recent years for taking part in protests.

The amnesty is aimed at ending the political turmoil that was triggered by President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone last month’s elections.

It is not clear if the amnesty would be applied to the jailed opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, whose supporters have held numerous demonstrations.

The security forces responded with violence to protests killing dozens of people and arresting hundreds.

Critics of the bill say it will be used to exonerate government and security officials for the deaths of protesters.