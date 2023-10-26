Senegal opposition leader Sonko regains consciousness

Ousmane Sonko, a detained Senegalese opposition figure who has been on hunger strike, has regained consciousness after falling into a coma on Monday, according to one of his lawyers.

But he remains “very weak” and in a critical state, Juan Bronco told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

Sonko has faced a series of legal battles over the past two years.

In June, he went on trial for rape, but after being acquitted on that charge he was sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth”. The court found that he had acted immorally towards an individual younger than 21, after allegations made by a massage therapist.

In July, he was arrested and imprisoned on a string of charges, including fomenting insurrection. Furthermore, his party, the Patriots of Senegal, was dissolved.

Sonko has said the charges against him and his supporters are politically motivated to prevent him from standing in next year’s presidential election, which the authorities have denied.

Mr Bronco said his client had undertaken two hunger strikes to demand his release but that these had “weakened him” and that he will remain in hospital.

“It’s very uncertain that he will maintain his consciousness,” Mr Bronco said earlier this week.