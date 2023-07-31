Senegal opposition leader Sonko to face new charges

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who is expected to appear before a judge later on Monday after his arrest on Friday, has announced he is going on hunger strike.

He invited all political detainees to join him.

On social media Mr Sonko said that in the face of so much hate, lies, oppression and persecution he had decided to resist.

He’s facing a raft of new charges, including planning an insurrection.

His lawyers said the authorities had not respected the rights of their client.

They also said that the new charges brought against their client over the weekend, cancel out his conviction in June in a case in which he was tried in absentia.

That conviction sparked deadly riots across Senegal.