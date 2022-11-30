Senegalese Coach dedicates World Cup victory to Mane

AFTER Winning Ecuador and securing a spot in the Knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup, Aliou Cissé dedicated the victory to Sadio Mane.

Mane could not make it for the competition due to an injury.

“This victory, I would also like to dedicate it to a man who is doing extraordinary things for the country, who is unfortunately not here today. This man is called Sadio Mané,” Cissé said.

Cissé is already a Senegalese legend in football as he is well known for captaining the national team to their first AfCON final and World Cup quarter-final in 2002.

And in 2019, he coached Senegal to their second AfCON final where they lost to Algeria.

However, Cissé and Senegal made amends for their loss in 2019 as they lifted the trophy this year for the first time in history after beating Egypt.

Despite starting their World Cup campaign in Qatar with a loss, the Senegalese team built momentum and won their last two matches helping Cissé lead the team to another milestone journey to reach their second World Cup knockout stage.

Will Senegal go all the way and finally bring glory to Africa by bringing the trophy, or maybe be among the top four teams?

Well, fans will just have to wait and see as their next opponent in the group stage is England.

The world awaits to see the three lions of England battle it out with the Teranga lions to see who truly is the King of the Jungle.

Kalemba