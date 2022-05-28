President Macky Sall of Senegal has removed his health minister following the deaths of 11 newborn babies in a hospital fire caused by an electrical short circuit.

The catastrophe in the western city of Tivaouane late Wednesday, May 25, was the latest in a string of hospital deaths that have revealed the country’s healthcare system’s flaws.

Three days of national mourning have been declared by Sall.

He wrote in Twitter: “I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital.

“To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy.”

The disaster sparked calls for the resignation of Health Minister Abdoudaye Diouf Sarr.

The presidency said on Thursday evening, May 26, that the health Minister would be replaced by Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye, formerly the director-general of the public health authority.