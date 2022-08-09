COUNCILOR DIES

Senga Hill District Chella Ward Councilor Isaac Bwali has died.

Muchinga Province Minister and Senga Hill MP Henry Sikazwe has confirmed the development.

“I have learned with deep sorrow the passing of Mr lsaac Bwali who was Ward Councillor for Chella Ward in my Constituency Senga Hill District. Like many people, Mr Bwali was one of those who wanted the best for Senga Hill and tried to do his at all times,” he said on his Facebook page.

Mr. Sikazwe said the former civic leader will be remembered for his charisma and friendly personality.

“He was a good man who will be greatly missed by all friends and relatives. May the soul of our beloved colleague rest in eternal peace and may God give the whole family comfort in this trying time,” he mourned.