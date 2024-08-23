SENIOR CHIEF AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA HAS RESIGNED AS SENIOR CHIEF OF KAOMA, NKEYEMA, AND LUAMPA

BREAKING NEWS.

BRE’S NALIELE PALACE SENIOR CHIEF DR. AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA RESIGNS.



Senior chief of Naliele Palace in Kaoma District, Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has resigned as a Senior Chief and handed over his Royal Instruments of power at Lealui Royal Village this morning.



The BRE has accepted his resignation and confirmed this sad news.



Ngambela Manyando Mukela received the resignation letter on behalf of the BRE Kuta.



