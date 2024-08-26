SENIOR CHIEF MUCHINDA CONFIRMS SELECTION OF MUCHINKA CHIEF WAS TRADITIONAL AND GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT INTERFERE



Senior Chief Muchinda of the Lala-speaking people has confirmed that the selection of the heir to the throne of Muchinka Chiefdom was done in full accordance with Lala traditional culture.



Speaking in a telephone interview this morning, Senior Chief Muchinda said that the will of the Muchinka Royal Family should be honored according to Lala customs, and clarified that his role as Senior Chief is to install the Chief once the family has chosen their leader.



In response to the Muchinka Royal Family’s request, he asserted that the government should not interfere in the selection of any Chief.



Shadreck Muleba Kambafwile was successfully selected and endorsed by all the Muchinka Royal families as Hair to the throne of Muchinka Chiefdom.