SENIOR CHIEF NKULA FUMES AT THE POOR UTILISATION OF CDF IN SHIWANG’ANDU.



SHIWANG’ANDU – Senior Chief NKULA of the Bemba people of Muchinga Province has called on the UPND to closely monitor and supervise the utilisation and implementation of the Community Development Fund (CDF) if citizens are to feel its economic and social impact.

Senior Chief Nkula was particularly disappointed that 2022 CDF funds for Shiwang’andu Constituency remains significantly under utilised in Shiwang’andu.



The Chief is deeply concerned that non utilisation of DCF funds will disadvantage local people whom Government and the Traditional leadership serve.



He was speaking when UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace.

And Mr Imenda who paid a courtesy call on Shiwang’andu District Commissioner, Maureen Bwembya, registered his disappointment on Shiwang’andu Town Council’s absolute failure to utilise CDF as per provisions of the law and also approved guide lines.



The visibly upset Imenda also visited Kasangala Primary School were learners are still sitting on the floor while a classroom block had half of its roof blown off.



Meanwhile, a Grade 8 Pupil at Kasangala Primary School appealed to Government to come to the aid of the learning institution by providing it with desks and fixing the roof which is a hazard to learners.



It remains unclear how Shiwang’andu Town Council will meet the Presidential directives of NO CHILD SHOULD SIT ON THE FLOOR BY CLOSE OF 2023 when nothing has been done in the district.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM