SENIOR SOUTH PF OFFICIAL DITCHES FORMER RULING PARTY

…says UPND is delivering on development

By Brian Hantuba

Former Patriotic Front – PF Southern Province Treasurer Mooya Muleza has defeceted to the United Party for National Development – UPND.

The former PF official says he has ended his allegiance to his former party in favor of joining the UPND in their development agenda.

Muleza says the UPND is delivering on its promises, citing the free education policy and equal distribution of fertilizer which he says must be commended.

He praises Hichilema as one of the best Presidents Zambia has seen, adding that he wants to work with his party as they have shown that they have what it takes to develop the country.

And UPND Mbabala Lawmaker Joseph Musanje welcomed Muleza and encouraged other Members of the PF to follow suit.