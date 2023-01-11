SENSELESS FOR ACC TO INVESTIGATE CDF PROJECTS OVER PRICING IN MY WARD – MUTENGUNA

By Brian Hantuba

Monze Urban Ward Councilor, Paul Mutenguna, has dismissed as senseless calls for the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC to take interest in alleged over pricing of Constituency Development Fund – CDF projects in his ward.

During the first episode of Byta FM’s Cuundu Caitwa in 2023, Development Activist, Obvious Chikabuka, asked the ACC to investigate project costing in the ward, which he claims was exaggerated for personal gain.

But Mutenguna (in stripped shirt) questions how the Council could over price projects when the Zambia Public Procurement Authority – ZPPA has provided resources such as the Drawings, Bills of Quantities and Material Schedules for Selected Buildings.

He says any well-meaning individual could easily ask for a copy of the document and see for themselves what the standard prices of projects are and how they compare to the prices in the ward.

Mutenguna has since challenged those complaining to thoroughly investigate all projects implemented in Monze Central Constituency in 2022.

He states that Monze had around 44 projects which were embarked on according to regulations.

During the phone in program, Chikabuka (in black jacket) remarked that projects worth K20, 000 in Monze Urban were being pegged around K150, 000, with the quality of work leaving a lot to be desired.

He demanded that there be transparency and accountability in 2023, further asking ACC to take interest in investigating the matter so as to deter civic leaders from misappropriating public funds.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN