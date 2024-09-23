Senzo Meyiwa’s widow Mandisa Mkhize set to marry, receives blessings from family



According to ZiMoja, Senzo Meyiwa’s widow Mandisa Mkhize has found love again.



As the family prepares to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s passing next month, it has been revealed that Mandisa, who was facing marital issues with Senzo before his tragic death, is now in a new relationship.



A source close to the Meyiwa family told ZiMoja that Mandisa has been dating her new partner for some time and they are getting ready to tie the knot. “Mandisa will be getting married soon. She has a new partner, and our family has given her the blessings for this new chapter in her life,” the source shared.



Mandisa and Senzo have a teenage daughter named Nana together. According to a source, Senzo’s mother, Ntombifuthi, maintains regular communication with Mandisa and still regards her as her “Makoti” (bride).



Ntombifuthi reportedly expressed disappointment that Senzo had found love elsewhere just before their planned white wedding, despite Senzo having paid the full lobola for Mandisa and even completing the umembeso ceremony for her family.



The source indicated that Senzo’s mother has given Mandisa her blessings to move forward and has also confirmed their attendance at Mandisa’s upcoming wedding.



When ZiMoja reached for comment, Mandisa declined to discuss her personal life in the media, stating, “I would rather not talk about that.”