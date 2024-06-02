SEOM ISSUES PRELIMINARY STATEMENT FOLLOWING THE 2024 NATIONAL AND PROVINCIAL ELECTIONS OF SOUTH AFRICA

The SADC Electoral Observation Mission jointly released its preliminary statement with other regional observation missions to the National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of South.

His Excellency Mr. Enock Kavindele, Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to South Africa together with His Excellency, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya and Head of the African Union Electoral Observation Mission (AU-EOM), His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Head of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) and Ms. Mwangala Zaloumis, Head of Mission for the Electoral Commissions Forum for SADC Countries (ECF-SADC) and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia jointly released their statements on the elections, at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Johannesburg on 31st May 2024.

H.E Mr. Kavindele observed that the pre-election and voting phases of the election were professionally organised and conducted in an orderly, peaceful and free atmosphere that enabled voters to express their democratic will.

He commended the people of South Africa for the political maturity, spirit of tolerance and calm that prevailed during the election period.

The SEOM, AU-EOM, EISA and ECF- SADC concluded that the 2024 National and Provincial Elections for the Republic of South Africa were conducted in a peaceful, transparent, free and credible manner.

The SEOM observed the election in accordance with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021) and the relevant laws. The SEOM Preliminary Statement encompasses the Mission’s observations during the pre-election period and voting day activities. As per the Principles and Guidelines, the mission will issue the Final Report within 30 days from the release of the Preliminary Statement.

The full Preliminary Statement can be accessed on the following link. https://www.sadc.int/latest-news/seom-issues-preliminary-statement-following-2024-national-and-provincial-elections

