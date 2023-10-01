SEOM joins International Electoral Observation Missions to Eswatini for the post-election debriefing and peer-exchange

Heads of International Electoral Observation Missions (IEOMS) to the Kingdom of Eswatini met in Mbabane, Eswatini on 30 September 2023 for a post-election debriefing and peer-exchange with regards to the General Elections in the Kingdom of Eswatini held on 29 September 2023.

The Missions consisted of heads and representatives from various organisations, such as the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), the African Union Electoral Observation Mission, the Electoral Commissions Forum of Southern Africa (ECF) Electoral Observation Mission, the Commonwealth Electoral Observation Mission, and the British, European Union, and United States of America Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Kingdom of Eswatini. The purpose of the meeting was to share key insights, highlight challenges and discoveries, make notes of key findings regarding the conduct and observations of the electoral cycle after the elections.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission will release its Preliminary Statement of the elections in the Kingdom of Eswatini on 1st October 2023 at 1300hours, which will include the pre-election, election and post-election