“SEPARATING FACT FROM FICTION: A RESPONSE TO EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S ARTICLE”



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article is a clear attempt to create a false narrative that the Catholic Church and the government are at odds. However, as a keen observer of Zambian politics, I’m compelled to set the record straight.



Firstly, we acknowledge and support the God-given mandate of men of the cloth to play their prophetic role in society. This role includes acknowledging the good and denouncing evil. However, it’s essential to follow the correct procedures when communicating with the government.





In this case, the bishops in question are well aware of the procedures to follow, but instead, they chose to launch personal attacks on the government. If they truly wanted to communicate their concerns, they would have sought an audience with the government or written a formal letter.





What’s surprising is that they’ve now found the time to issue a corrective statement as bishops. The question remains, why didn’t they do this in the first place?





The minister’s response to the bishops’ statement was accurate and should not be misconstrued as an attack on the Catholic Church. Rather, it was a response to individuals who want to hide behind the Church to attack the government and play politics.





Let’s not be misled by Emmanuel Mwamba’s attempt to create a rift between the Church and the government. Instead, let’s focus on promoting constructive dialogue and working together for the betterment of our society.





