SEPTEMBER INFLATION RATE DROPS TO 9.7 PERCENT

By Shem Malinda

Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of October 2022 has decreased from 9.9 percent to the 9.7 percent, going down by a margin of 0.2 percent.

Speaking during the Monthly Inflation Dissemination Bulletin, 2022, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa attributed the decrease is to the movements in prices of non-food items.

Mr. Musepa says the annual non-food inflation in the period under review decreased to – 0.2 percent from – 0.6 percent.

The Monthly Bulletin has also revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita at national level was estimated at 24,095 Kwacha.

He further disclosed that the agency intends to publish the summary count report from the 2022 National Census of Population and Housing by early December 2022, after the completion of the enumeration process.