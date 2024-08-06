Serena Williams and her daughters were prevented from entering a restaurant in Paris.

The retired tennis champion criticized a luxury hotel in Paris on Monday evening, August 5, for being “denied access” to the hotel’s rooftop restaurant along with her children.

Serena, who served as a torch bearer at the opening ceremony of this summer’s Olympics, wrote on X: “Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places … but never with my kids.”

“Always a first.” She added on a hashtag for the Olympics.

Williams first arrived in the French capital in late July, ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony in which she participated as a torch bearer.

Williams won four Olympic gold medals over the course of her career.