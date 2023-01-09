SERENA WILLIAMS GETS BAPTISED AS A JEHOVAH’S WITNESS



“Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it.” – SERENA WILLIAMS, a famous lawn tennis superstar said.



After making her desire known publicly, Serena’s faith was tested, not by JEHOVAH, but by the ruler of the world.

Journalists confronted Serena Williams in public, at a press conference, asking her if she will celebrate her daughter’s birthday, she said:

“OLYMPIA DOESN’T CELEBRATE BIRTHDAYS, WE’RE JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES, WE DON’T DO THAT.”

Today, sister SERENA WILLIAMS is officially a baptised publisher.

©️Announcing Jehovah’s Kingdom