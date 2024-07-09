Serena Williams has revealed how she tried depositing her first $ 1 million in a drive-thru ATM.

The American tennis star, 42, appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones, where she recalled a moment of trying to deposit her first $1 million tennis winnings in a drive-thru ATM.

“I never played for money,” Williams said after host Sean Evans asked her whether or not that story was true. “I played ’cause I loved the sport … I don’t even know if I wanted to play to be the best, I wanted to win.”

“So my tax guy, he would be like, ‘You didn’t get your money?’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t get that one in Zurich,’ ‘Oh, I forget that one in Moscow,’ … I was just playing to win, and if I didn’t win, I wasn’t thinking. I was just so angry, that I wanted to find a way to get better and win the next time,” she continued.

Talking about her first large paycheck, Williams said, “I never really spent a lot of money,” adding, “I went through the drive-thru … and the guy was like, ‘Uh, I think you need to come inside for this,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’

Williams, who shares daughters Adira, 10 months, and Olympia, 6½, with husband Alexis Ohanian, retired from tennis in September 2022.