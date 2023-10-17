Serengeti named Africa’s top park for the seventh time

Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park has been chosen as the top park in Africa for the fifth consecutive time.

It won against six other parks to receive the World Travel Awards this year. The World Travel Awards is a global organization that recognizes outstanding achievements in travel and tourism.

The Serengeti, known for the large number of wildebeests that migrate there, has won the award every year since 2019.

The Tanzanian National Parks Authority (Tanapa) was very happy and proud that the Serengeti won five times in a row.

Other African countries that were also considered for the title of “best national park” included Botswana’s Central Kalahari Game Reserve, Namibia’s Etosha National Park, Uganda’s Kidepo Valley National Park, South Africa’s Kruger National Park, and Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.