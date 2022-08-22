SERENJE MAN KILLS WIFE FOR DANCING WITH OTHER MEN DURING DRINKING SPREE

A 35-year-old woman of Kaseba area in Chief Chibale’s area, in Serenje district, Central province, has been murdered by her husband.

Brian Mambwe is alleged to have murdered his wife Judith Mukosha after a drinking spree.

Mambwe is said to have been angered by his wife for dancing with other men, during a drinking spree.

On their way home, the couple started a quarrel over the matter until Mambwe started hitting his wife with an unknown object, until she died.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the incident to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr. Moola said the deceased sustained two deep cuts on the head, as well as bruises on the back.

Mr. Moola added that the deceased’s mother Iness Chibuye 53, reported the matter to the police.

Mr. Moola revealed that Mambwe is currently on the run and that police have since instituted a manhunt.

“She sustained two deep cuts on the head and bruises on the back. The object used to inflict the injuries is unknown. We have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is currently on the run.” He said.

Chibuye’s body has since been put to rest after postmortem.



Credit: ZANIS