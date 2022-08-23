SERENJE TAXI DRIVER PUT TO REST AFTER ENDING HIS OWN LIFE DUE TO LOVE SCANDAL

Serenje Taxi Driver who was formerly known as Franco Chituka has been put to rest today at Serenje Cemetery in Serenje District.

The late was allegedly believed to have ended his own life on Sartuday by taking poison and later went to hang out with his friends after having a misunderstanding with the wife,Sylvia Kabuswe who was believed to have shared her Facebook profile picture which showed her being in the hands of her new lover.

At the time the late Driver Chituka was being rushed to the hospital he was pronounced as Dead (Brought in Dead) as it was already too late to mitigate rescucitative measures.

The matter is however still being discussed by close friends and Family members.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Credit : Serenje Radio