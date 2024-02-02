SERENJE WOMAN ARRESTED FOE ALLEGEDLY MURDERING HER HUSBAND

A 28-year-old woman of Serenje district in Central Province has been arrested after she allegedly murdered her husband.

Doreen Simwaka is believed to murder her husband, Petson Mpundu during a domestic dispute which escalated.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga during an interview with Mwebantu said the incident happened on January 30th at around 05:30 hours.

“According to the report, a domestic dispute escalated, resulting in Doreen Simwaka striking the deceased’s head against a wall, causing him to fall. Despite immediate transportation to Serenje District Hospital, Petson Mpundu was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

He said the deceased’s body is currently in Serenje District Hospital Mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Mr Hamoonga added that a docket has been opened and the suspect has been apprehended and detained in custody.

Mwebantu