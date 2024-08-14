Manchester City football legend, Sergio Aguero has said Arsenal are the team to beat ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal came close to ending their long wait for a first Premier League title since 2004 in the last two seasons but Pep Guardiola’s City won the title.

Speaking ahead of the new season which starts this weekend, Aguero, quoted by Arsenal News Central, said: “Arteta has also promoted a process to congeal his playing style – he knows what type of game he wants his side to play, and the players are able to materialise it better by the day.

“The last two seasons were proof of that. Lest we forget – Arsenal also has a very young team that’s picking up experience quickly. I think they’ll be the team to beat this season if City want to win the title.”