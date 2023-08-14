SERIOUS HUNGER IS LOOMING IN ZAMBIA… people should prepare for hard times ahead under the UPND administration- Hon Kampyongo

SERIOUS HUNGER IS LOOMING IN ZAMBIA

… people should prepare for hard times ahead under the UPND administration, says Hon Kampyongo

Chinsali… Monday August 14, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo says serious hunger is looming in the country and people should prepare for hard times ahead under the UPND government.

Hon Kampyongo, who is also Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament said this at Kabungo Primary School in Chinsali District where he had accompanied Chinsali Central MP Hon Kalalwe Mukosa for a meeting with the residents of Kabungo village.

Hon Kampyongo says it is not a secret that the prices of mealie meal have skyrocketed making it unaffordable for most citizens.

He accused the UPND government of mismanaging the agriculture sector saying they have failed to support local farmers who greatly contribute to food security of the country.

“Farmers are struggling not just here but across the country because this government has no plan for the agriculture sector. You do not receive adequate farming inputs to sustain your farming activities. And now there is serious hunger in the country. And it is good that you regret voting for them in 2021, and you cannot repeat the same mistake in 2026,” said Hon Kampyongo.

He encouraged the people of Kabungo to be prayerful.

“You should also take time to pray for the leaders. Due to looming hunger and other challenges in this country, we will only survive through the intervention of God. God never fails and so we should always remember to pray,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Hon Mukosa encouraged the residents to use available initiatives such as CDF to access funds that may help improve the living standards.

He pledged to continue working hard in ensuring that development is brought closer to the people in his Constituency.

Chinsali Mayor Lucy Mulenga Mukuka was also present during the meeting.