SERIOUS WATER CRISIS HIT KAMANGA



A serious water crisis has hit Kamanga compound in Lusaka’s Munali Constituency, with the area not having the commodity for about three months now.



Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company had recently stated that it would commence water rationing in line with Zesco load shedding schedule.



However, the current load shedding crisis of more than 24 hours without electricity supply has worried residents in Kamanga who have since indicated that their lives are at risk as they are forced to wake up as early as zero four to go queue up for water at a communal tank.



Our staffer Francis Chipalo reports that the residents did not only cite security as a concern, but that their health has been compromised and risk having waterborne diseases.



Meanwhile, some residents complain that they have been forced to become vegetarians as butcheries are currently selling them rotten beef and meat products due to lack of electricity.



Meanwhile, a community leader and Munali aspiring member of parliament Chrispin Chiinda has appealed to relevant authorities to interven before the situation in Kamanga gets out of hand.



Chiinda says failure to address the water situation in Kamanga will lead to a disease outbreak.



“People are waking up as early as 04 in Kamanga to fetch water and they sometimes get attacked by junkies,” Chiinda said.



Chiinda appealed to government particularly the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to interven and consider taking water bowsers for Kamanga residents in the short term, as they find a lasting solution to the water situation affecting the residents.



Efforts to get a comment from Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company provide futile by press time.



By Francis Chipalo