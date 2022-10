SESHEKE GIRL STUBBED TO DEATH AND DUMPED.

Naomi Wamui was found dead on Saturday morning in Sesheke.

She was reportedly went missing on Friday and her family were just called the following day to identify the body by someone who knew them.

Her body seems to have been stubbed with a knife and was found dumped on the plains in Sesheke. The suspect who has been caught is someone she was seen with last and happens to be the boyfriend.

The family seeks justice.

MHSRIP.

😭😭😭

Mongu times