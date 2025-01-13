SESHEKE WOMAN PLACES HER WOMANISING HUSBAND IN A BOTTLE!





A 34 year old woman in Sesheke has allegedly placed her hubby in a bottle to the extent that the man now gets permission from her if he wants to visit the toilet or to bath.

According to Sesheke Times, since the man was spiritually placed in the bottle, he has stopped womanizing and cant leave his wife for more than 30 minutes, hence he follows her to the toilet and to the market. The man has since gotten the blue vehicle from her confused hubby and she is the one who drives the car on daily basis.

Angry residents have since reported Mrs Vivian Lubinda to the village headman for strangely tormenting her husband.



Last year, a woman from Petauke did the same and her hubby now even follows her to women’s meetings. Sad!