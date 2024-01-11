SET YOUR PRIORITIES STRAIGHT – UPND URGED

The Leadership Movement has expressed concerned over the continued escalating prices of mealie-meals, despite UPND’s promise to reduce them while in opposition and has calls on President Hichilema to address the growing concern about the exorbitant prices of mealie-meals above all to address the plight of farmers.

Party Secretary General Jairos Ngoma has taken a swipe at the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Mtolo Phiri, for failing to address the problems farmers are facing and his continued stay in office worsening the situation.

Mr. Ngoma believes that the government should come up with local solutions to the challenges citizens are facing instead of arresting poor farmers who are perceived as smugglers.

He questioned the transportation of 30,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to neighboring countries when Zambian farmers are sharing fertilizer in medas.

Ngoma charged that government for failing to resuscitate the nitrogen chemicals of Zambia and guarantee the farmers the aspect of being productive, which is the pillar of any progressive country.

Meanwhile, Leadership movement has accused the United Party for National Development UPND of lacking priorities as a party in government.

“it shocking that a minister of health can issue remarks stating that people must relocate to villages due to the cholera outbreak, some people are not really suffering from cholera itself but from hunger, which is looming in various parts of the country”.

Ngoma said the government must ensure it provides food to the many suffering Zambians, as opposed to telling them to relocate to villages.