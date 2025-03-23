“SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: DEPUTY PS KAMENGAA DENIES FALSE ALLEGATIONS”



By Timmy



Recent allegations circulating on social media have falsely accused Copperbelt Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga of involvement in mealie meal smuggling and extortion. However, I have had the opportunity to get to the bottom of these claims, and the truth paints a very different picture.





According to Deputy PS Kamenga, the accusations are “completely unfounded” and his primary concern has always been to protect Zambia’s food supply. “I have never been involved in any illegal activities, nor have I extorted anyone. My work has always been about stopping the illegal smuggling of mealie meal to ensure that Zambians have enough food,” Kamenga stated.





Kamenga also underscored the critical role of the Zambia National Service (ZNS) in supporting government efforts to curb smuggling at key border points. “ZNS has been working around the clock with us to stop this illegal trade. We are determined to ensure that mealie meal remains available and affordable for the Zambian people.”





The Deputy PS also addressed the matter of the deleted article, questioning why the false allegations had been spread and raising the serious issue of character assassination. Kamenga believes that the article was designed to tarnish his reputation and discredit him, and has gathered evidence to refute the allegations.





With the truth now out, it’s clear that Deputy PS Kamenga is committed to serving the people of Zambia with integrity. The false allegations against him are nothing but a malicious attempt to discredit his good work.





What do you think about this development? Share your thoughts, like, and comment below!



WAGON MEDIA