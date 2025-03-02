SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT : PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S COMMITMENT TO PAN-AFRICANISM



By Timmy



The recent article by Zambia Whistleblower criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema’s absence at Dr. Sam Nujoma’s funeral is a gross misrepresentation of facts. The truth is that President Hichilema visited the Namibian Embassy to offer condolences to the Namibian people and wrote a moving eulogy on his Facebook page in honor of the late President.





Prior to Dr. Nujoma’s passing, President Hichilema renamed Kasama Road in Lusaka to Dr. Sam Nujoma Road, demonstrating his commitment to honoring African liberation heroes. He also sent a government delegation to the funeral to represent him.





It’s hypocritical to criticize President Hichilema for not attending every funeral within SADC, when we know that not all African Presidents attended the funeral of our own late President, Kenneth Kaunda. The South African President, for instance, did not attend.





The Zambia Whistleblower’s article reeks of jealousy, mischief, and hatred. It’s clear that no matter what President Hichilema does, he will be criticized. We will not be swayed by such biased reporting and will continue to support our President.





President Hichilema has demonstrated his commitment to Pan-Africanism through his actions, and we will not let misguided criticism detract from his efforts.



WAGON MEDIA