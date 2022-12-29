SETTING UP AND RUNNING COMMERCIAL COMPANIES BY DEFENCE WINGS GREAT IDEA…..OPPOSITION CLUELESS

When you have a clueless opposition which doesn’t understand how the world works, you will get all sorts of pointless objections .Today I happened to come across Sean Tembo’s post (Mr Zero) in regards to him talking about President Hakainde Hichilema’s post in regards to armed forced setting up commercial companies which he disagreed with.

It is clear that Sean Tembo has no clue and is out of touch with reality. I recently came across many articles of the USA army where military veterans in the USA are setting up commercial companies. The USA has over 2.4 million plus businesses that are owned by military veterans from the armed forces.

We have many examples of active military personals that have formed companies in the USA such as Combat flip flops, Combat corps fitness etc.

In China we see the People’s Liberation Army tapping into commercial business by creating big firms like China Aerospace.

Pakistan’s military has a business interest worth of $20 billion ranging from running bakeries, sugar factories, power plants, airlines, banks, communication industry and transport networks. Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh are doing the same.

When we come to Africa, we see some of the most powerful armies tapping into commercial business, the Egyptian Army is a clear example of this in Africa.

President Hakiande Hichilema’s initiative is great idea and the way forward, when you hear the opposition opposing just know they are clueless and are out of touch with the real world.

Zambia is not fighting a war let us use such initiatives to grow our country. Zambia National Service has farms in Zambia, so what is Mr Zero talking about ?

By Akalemwa Stefan Sumbwa