SEVEN CANDIDATES IN KABWATA BY-ELECTION RACE

By Memory Nyambe

Seven candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the 20th January 2022 Kabwata Parliamentary by election.

Among the candidates is UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa who has pledged to continue with what the late MP Levy Mkandawire’s started doing for the people of Kabwata.

Meanwhile, UPND Chairperson for Elections, Gary Nkombo has rubbished speculations regarding the eligibility of Mr. Tayengwa stating that his office has not received any petition to that effect.

The opposition PF is going with Clement Tembo whose focus is set to improve the living standards of the people of Kabwata Constituency amid the high cost of commodities.

Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali is this time trying out his luck at parliamentary level and hopes to engage more with electorates to provide a voice in parliament.

Others are People’s Alliance for Change candidate, Sydney Zyambo who is pledging to ensure youth empowerment takes center stage and Socialist Party has Tripher Ngandu who is convinced is headed to become the party’s first Member of Parliament.

United Progressive People’s candidate, Francis Libanda and Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP, Henry Muleya had to be sent back before finally managing to submit all required documents.

Meanwhile, Lusaka District Electoral Officer, Alex Mwansa says the Democratic party has fallen off the race as they have failed to resolve internal wrangles on which candidate would file on the party’s ticket.