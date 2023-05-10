SEVEN DAYS ULTIMATUM GIVEN TO PF HAS ELAPSED

By Mark Ziligone

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson THABO KAWANA says government is waiting for the registrar of society over the pending deregistration of the opposition Patriotic Front-PF.



Mr. KAWANA explains that the 7 days ultimatum that was given to the opposition PF to submit a complete list of office bearers by the registrar of society has elapsed and that it remains for them to state a position.



He told ZNBC News that the problem of the PF not complying to the registrar of society started when they were in power and that government should NOT be dragged into the matter.



But when contacted for a Comment PF deputy chairperson for Information and Publicity EMMANUEL MWAMBA maintained that the party submitted a complete list and requirements to the registrar of society.



Meanwhile Mr. KAWANA said Government is in process of procuring a tracking system that will help address drug pilferage and shortages in health facilities.

He said government is concerned that drug pilferage has also contributed to the shortage of drugs in health facilities.- ZNBC