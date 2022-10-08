SEVEN MILLION ZAMBIANS LOOKING FOR JOBS REMARK IS WORRYING – MIYANDA

By Michael Nyumbu

Development Activist Wesley Miyanda has expressed worry at the revelation by Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane that over seven million Zambians are actively looking for employment.

Miyanda observes that the current levels of unemployment may stand at about seventy five percent of Zambia’s total population of eighteen million.

He explains that the main contributing factors to the trend is lack of a vibrant manufacturing sector for decent job creation and viable business opportunities.

Miyanda says Zambia is however lucky to be endowed with rich natural resources such as arable land for agricultural purposes, vast water bodies, rich minerals and timber plantations, which, if well managed and fully exploited can create jobs and more business opportunities.

He added that it would make more sense for the government to revive rural industries such as Zambia China Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe, Mansa Batteries, Luangwa Bicycle Factory, Kapiri Glass Factory, Mwinilunga Pineapple Factory and many others and go into full production of finished goods using the readily available raw materials.

However, Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says government changes made especially in the continued increase in Constituency Development Fund will help to alleviate poverty.

Mweetwa who is also Southern Province Minister explained that going into 2023 government is doubling efforts to ensure that people benefit from the economic growth gains.