SEVEN YEAR OLD BOY MURDERED, HEART, LUNGS, TONGUE MISSING

POLICE in Mungwi District have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a seven year old boy.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer Gloria Mulele has named the suspects as Hendricks Chisanga 28 and a 16 year old juvenile both of Sakamoto Village of Chief Makasa’s Chiefdom in Mungwi District.

Ms. Mulele explained that the two are helping police with investigations in connection with the murder of the boy which happened in Mungwi last week.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Mulele said the deceased had his chest opened while the heart, lungs, tongue and gullet were all missing from his body.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mulele also disclosed that a Kasama man in his early 20’s was murdered by a mob after he was caught stealing chickens.

She said Roderick Chisha of Brown village in Kasama was killed in Lwimbo area by a mob on Friday night around 23:00 hours.

The commanding officer explained that the deceased was seen approaching the residence of an identified man who was at the time going to answer the call of nature.

She disclosed that the man found his chicken run broken into leaving two chickens outside.

Ms. Mulele said the suspect was again seen approaching the chicken run and the owner shouted for help and a mob apprehend the suspect and beat him using cables, slaps and sticks.

Police were alerted but found the suspect lying lifeless and his body was later deposited into Kasama General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

She said investigations into the incident have continued but no arrests have been made.