SEVERIAN LUNGU IMPRESSED WITH VOTER TURNOUT AS HE CASTS HIS VOTE



Petauke-6th February, 2025.



By Mukuka Nawa



United Party for National Development-UPND candidate for the Petauke Central Constituency Parliamentary seat Severian Lungu says he is impressed with the voter turnout.





Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Kaluba Primary School Polling Station in Minga Ward at exactly 11:00, Mr Lungu stated that the voter turnout was above his expectation, adding that more people would cast their vote during the course of the day after running errands especially that the area is predominant in farming activities, hence people take to their farm lands in the mornings.





By 11:05hrs, Kaluba Polling Station had 195 votes cast out of about 700 registered voters at the particular station.



Mr Lungu told CIC PRESS that he was confident of scooping the elections, stating that the message he delivered to the masses during campaigns was heard and adopted by the electorates.





He further acknowledged that the campaigns were violent-free, stating that anyone who alleges that there is violence should be condemned with the contempt they deserve.



