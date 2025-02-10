SEVERIAN LUNGU THANKS SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH FOR SUPPORT IN PETAUKE BY-ELECTIONS



By Grant Choonya



Petauke – 8th February, 2025



Following the recent Parliamentary by-elections in Petauke, runner-up Severian Lungu has expressed gratitude to the Seventh-day Adventist Church for the spiritual support provided during the electoral process.



Mr. Lungu underscored the critical role the Church played in fostering peace through prayers, stating that before the elections, he sought counsel and prayers from various Churches.



“I appreciate the body of Christ for your prayers for peaceful elections. Your role cannot be downplayed as you are a beacon of peace ambassadors in, by praying and guiding us before, during and after elections,” Mr. Lungu remarked, highlighting the Church’s influence in shaping the morals of political players, which he believes is essential for achieving lasting peace.





He also pledged to maintain a cordial relationship with the church, recognizing it as a vital source of counsel and wisdom. Furthermore, he congratulated Mr. Simon Banda of the National Congress Party for winning the seat, pledging his support and counsel in serving the people of Petauke.





Meanwhile, Elder Friday Sikombe, of Petauke Main Seventh day Adventist welcomed Mr. Lungu, sharing words of encouragement about the importance of humility and focus in leadership. Mr Sikombe reminded Mr. Lungu that God’s Time is the best and that divine timing plays a crucial role in leadership positions. He added that God orchestrates events for the benefit of His people.





In the recent elections, Severian Lungu garnered just over 11,000 votes, while Mr. Simon Banda secured slightly more than 13,000 votes.



CIC PRESS TEAM