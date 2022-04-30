In weird and waky news

SEX WORKER SERVICED A GHOST

A former sex worker has opened up on why she stopped being a “solola”.

Speaking in an interview the young lady who wish to keep her identity unknown for personal reasons narrates that she has been in business for the past five years and through it she managed to cater for herself and her family.

During her five years of work the young lady never imagined herself quitting offering sexual entertainment to men who where willing to pay for short-time or even book her for a night.

“I really enjoyed the work and never thought of quitting, Till something changed my life”.

One night as she was displaying herself in mini skirt, thighs out and tight top with a pushup bra making sure that every inch of her body is visibly seen without the need of binoculars.

Among the many lining-up, she was approached by a man with both appetite and cash good cash, without wasting time negotiations stated and they agreed to go to his venue for a live match without security.

“I was to spend a night with him, as I said I agreed to the terms because the money offered was good to ignore”.

In his luxurious ride we drove to the man’s venue which was in a location I have never been to, I was scared but the amount involved was to huge to ignore, so I ignored my fears and went on.

On arrival I performed we had a one to one match in this lavish soft ground, after the games, I decided to sleep over then get paid the next day as agreed”.

“Early in the morning, I woke up to prepare and take my money and return home ,only to find out that I was not in a room but lying at the cemetery, I initially thought I was dreaming, but I had faced reality, I was at the cemetery with lot of graves around me.

I looked around but did not see the man I had met the previous night. I mange to run from the cemetery back to my house with fear.

I refused to tell anyone, not even my parents ,because it will be hell if they found out the work I was doing.

To make situations worst I fell sick for almost 2 years, and since I recovered I have vowed to never go back to that work”.

This was my worst nightmare

Source: Liquid ice