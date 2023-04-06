Sex is a beautiful things that God has given to the human person- Pope Francis

Pope Francis has said sex is one of the “beautiful things” that God created and gave to the human person.

Pope shared the remarks in a new Disney+ documentary called the Pope Answers.

“Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person,” Pope says as he praised the virtues of sex.

Pope Francis further defended sex saying it provides people with “richness” and that anything that detracts people from sex “lessens you and depletes the richness” that sex gives to people.

The documentary aired on Wednesday this week. It features a meeting the 86-year-old pontiff had with 10 people in 2022.

“To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness,” he said when asked about masturbation.

The Catholic Church is one of the most followed churched in Zambia. The church commands one of the largest following across the country.