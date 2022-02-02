A 31-year-old maid from Rusape was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was found guilty of raping her employer’s grandson on several occasions despite fully knowing that she is living with HIV.

Precious Chitseko of Mhukayesango Village in Nyazura appeared before regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo facing charges of aggravated indecent assault for raping the minor. The minor’s age could not be ascertained but is estimated to be between 9 and 11.

Outlining the state’s case, the prosecution said Chitseko took advantage of her employer’s absence to abuse the minor. Between 12 October 2020 and 09 November 2020, Chitseko could not control her sexual desires and had unprotected intercourse with the minor on several occasions.

“CHITSEKO AND THE JUVENILE ARE NOT RELATED. ON DATES UNKNOWN TO THE PROSECUTOR BUT DURING THE PERIOD EXTENDING FROM 12 OCTOBER 2020 TO 09 NOVEMBER 2020, THE JUVENILE WAS LEFT IN THE CUSTODY OF THE ACCUSED PERSON WHILST HIS GRANDMOTHER VISITED HER DAUGHTER IN CHEGUTU.

“DURING THAT PERIOD, THE ACCUSED PERSON HAD SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH THE COMPLAINANT WITHOUT HIS CONSENT ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS.”