Sexyy Red sued for asking fans to attack her child’s grandmother

American rapper, Sexyy Red has been sued for allegedly asking her fans on social media to attack Nicole Barnes, the parental grandmother of one of her kids.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the lawsuit, filed Monday, stated that the “U My Everything” rapper — born Janae Wherry — allegedly asked social media users to “kick in the door” of Barnes’ home and “conduct acts of violence” against her.

In the suit, Barnes claimed that in December 2024, she discovered that Red, 26, had allegedly shared her address and a picture of her home on Facebook.

The “Get It Sexyy” emcee then allegedly asked people to physically assault Barnes, per the suit.

“Sexxy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beef, for whatever reason, that has nothing to do with my client,” Barnes’ attorney, Steven Weaver, told the outlet Tuesday.

“We did try to informally resolve it, and her attorneys thought it was a joke. And now they’re finding out it’s not,” he added.

Weaver said his client filed a police report at the time of Red’s alleged post and has had to relocate out of her Hazelwood, Mo., for safety reasons.

Barnes claimed in the lawsuit that she has been unable to find a new home at a comparable price. Due to her now living in constant fear, she alleges that she is going to therapy for emotional distress.

Barnes asked the court for a judgment of $5 million in damages.

The “SkeeYee” emcee is mom to two children, a son who was born in 2020, and a daughter, whom she gave birth to in February 2024.

Meanwhile, not much is known about the fathers of her children.