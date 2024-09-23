Sexyy Red Unfazed After Streamer Awkwardly Dodges Her Kiss

Sexyy Red says the two were just playing.

Sexyy Red doesn’t appear to be fazed after a video of a streamer dodging one of her attempted kisses went viral on social media this week. The incident stems from an appearance on The Tylil Show on Thursday. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, Sexyy hopped in the comments section to clarify: “For one we was playin for 2 any [ninja emoji] I want I get no Kizzy [smirk emoji].”

Sexyy Red says the two were just playing.



It’s not the only time Sexyy has made headlines this week. She’s currently performing on her Sexyy Red 4 President Tour alongside Kodak Black and a number of other artists. They welcomed Ice Spice to the stage at a recent concert in her hometown of New York City.

Spice had the crowd going wild while running through her song, “Deli.” Despite the success of the tour, she had to cancel several stops on the West Coast with short notice.

In response, she denied rumors about low ticket sales and instead claimed venues were sabotaging her for going with an independent promoter. “Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sht,” she said on social media at the time.