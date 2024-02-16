SEYCHELLES DROPS WITCHCRAFT CHARGES AGAINST OPPOSITION’S PATRICK HERMINIE

Seychelles’ main opposition leader Patrick Herminie is no longer facing witchcraft charges after prosecutors dropped the case against him.

He had always denied the accusations and speaking outside court on Thursday described them as “malicious action”.

The police had said the case related to the discovery of two bodies exhumed from a cemetery on the island of Mahé.

Mr Herminie plans to run in the 2025 presidential election under the banner of the United Seychelles Party.

He called the case an “abuse of power” by President Wavel Ramkalawan, the AFP news agency quotes him as saying.

“We do not have the right to arrest someone and put them in prison for nothing at all,” he said.

The president has not commented on the case. [BBC]