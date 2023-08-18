SHADRACH KASANDA PROTEST CONTINUED DETENTION WITHOUT CHARGE…as his lawyers say he was just a whistle blower

DETAINED KASANDA DEMANDS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Detained Lusaka businessman, Mr Shadreck Kapasa Kasanda, has threatened to take legal action for being detained without charge.

Kasanda was picked this afternoon by Zambia police from his Ibex Hill residence.

Through his lawyer, Makebi Zulu, Mr Kasanda has notified the Drug Enforcement Commission, the Zambia Police and the Office of The President, demanding to be released as he is ready to surrender himself anytime if need be.

To ensure balanced trial espousing principles of fairness his lawyers contends that the continued detention of their client without a formal charge is a violation of his rights.

They further note that their client was a genuine whistle blower who provided useful information in good faith but was detained without formal charge, denied access to legal representation, while officers conducted searches at both his residence and his offices without allowing him to rest or be formally charged.

The lawyers have since demanded for his release saying his continued detention is occasioning substantial injustice , a situation which can be averted by releasing him as he is not a fugitive.