SHAFT-28 WATER MAY NOT HAVE IMPACT ON POWER GENERATION DUE TO DISTANCE TO NEAREST GENERATOR-ZESCO

Zesco Board Chairman Victor N’cube says it remains difficult for experts to determine the impact that water from the flooded 28 shaft at Chinese-owned CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines, will have on power generation during the dewatering process.

According to experts, the flooded 28 shaft at Chinese-owned CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines holds about 170,000, 000 cubic meters of water to be pushed out by 15 tailor-made pumps toward Luanshya River, Makoma Dam and Nkulumashiba River, tributaries to the Kafue River.

Government has previously indicated that water from shaft 28 will be pumped towards the Kafue River on which the 900 megawatts Kafue Gorge Upper and the 750 megawatts Kafue Gorge Lower sit as the country grapples with a power deficit.

However, Mr. N’cube has told Phoenix News that preliminary information suggests that there is a long distance between the shaft and the nearest generator which may not allow enough water to reach the point of generation.

Mr. N’cube says consultations are still ongoing but that it remains hard to assess the impact of the water on power generation while experts gather information surrounding the operation.

PN