SHAKA SSALI DIES



Veteran journalist Shaka Ssali has died at the age of 71 in Virginia, USA, on March 27, 2025, just two weeks before his 72nd birthday. Born in Kabale District, Uganda, Ssali overcame early hardships, including serving as a child soldier, before moving to the United States, where he earned a doctorate in cross-cultural communication from UCLA.





Ssali had a distinguished 29-year career with Voice of America (VOA), where he founded and hosted Straight Talk Africa for over two decades. The program became a respected platform for discussions on democracy, governance, and development, featuring interviews with key African leaders and thinkers. He retired from VOA in May 2021.





In September 2024, the Ugandan North American Association honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to African media. Ssali’s legacy as a powerful voice for truth and accountability remains influential across the continent.