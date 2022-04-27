Shakafuswa donates to ‘kachasu babies’

MANDEVU MP Christopher Shakafuswa this morning caused a stir in Lusaka’s Garden Compound when he went to offer solidarity to people in his ward who were brewing the illegal potent toxic alcohol locally known as Kachasu whose merchandise faced the wrath of the Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo yesterday.

In mourning the loss of their liver-frying and face twisting illegal brew, Shakafuswa condemned Nkombo’s attempts to dismantle the illegal breweries blamed for causing poor health, alcoholism and crime in the compounds saying the brewers, unlike other law breakers, should first have been given money before their contraband was destroyed.

Meanwhile, a social media storm has arisen over the manner with photographs circulating of mature adults, one complete with dreadlocks, as being the ‘babies’ Minister Nkombo forced to swallow the Kachasu.

As a kind gesture, Shakafuswa also donated a 750 ml of Ole Cooking Oil, a bag of mealie-meal and pieces of chicken.

Kalemba