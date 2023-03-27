Shakira Dating New Man After Split From Gerard Pique – Report

Colombian singer, Shakira, is said to have found love with a new man in Miami after splitting from her ex-partner, Gerard Pique.

Shakira is relocating to Florida after reaching a child custody agreement with Gerard Pique, according to DailyMail on Monday.

A Spanish news website, OK Diario, reported, “It seems the Colombian singer could have found a new illusion in the shape of a mysterious man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months.”

It provided no further details other than to say that the mystery man was not former flame Antonio de la Rua, whom she dated before meeting Pique at the 2010 World Cup, where Shakira performed her hit song “Waka Waka.”

A representative for Shakira has since denied the claims to MailOnline.