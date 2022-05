Shalala is Exploitative, Likes Blackmail-Haimbe

Minister of Justice and Lusaka Central Constituency MP, Hon Mulambo Haimbe says Oliver Shalala Sepiso likes blackmail and is upset because he(Haimbe) did not give him the attention he wanted hence the later writing unpalatables on social media….

Earlier, Oliver had written that Haimbe had failed.

“Lusaka Central Constituency people especially Bauleni residents are complaining that Mulambe Haimbe is detached from the ground. I am not surprised”.